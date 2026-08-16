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Liechtenstein has abolished the preference for men in succession to the throne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8690 views

The Principality of Liechtenstein has amended its succession law, allowing firstborn females to become heirs. The order of succession is changing from male-line primogeniture to absolute primogeniture.

Liechtenstein has abolished the preference for men in succession to the throne

Liechtenstein, a tiny principality between Switzerland and Austria, has abolished the priority given to male heirs to the throne. Now firstborn daughters may also occupy it. This is reported by France 24, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the declaration was proclaimed on the national day of the small country, whose total area is approximately equal to the size of the cities of Brussels or Washington.

The succession order is changing from male primogeniture to absolute primogeniture. This means that in the future, the firstborn child, regardless of sex, will become heir to the throne and subsequently - the princess or prince of Liechtenstein

- the principality said in a statement.

The publication points out that Liechtenstein is a constitutional monarchy. Prince Hans-Adam II has been head of state since 1989, although his son Alois, the Hereditary Prince and regent, has performed most official duties since 2004.

With this change in the legislation, we want to ensure that both the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Princely House are headed by the person best prepared for this responsibility

- Alois said.

The media outlet adds that Alois and his wife Sophie, the Hereditary Princess, have four children, the eldest of whom, Joseph Wenzel Maximilian Maria, was born in 1995.

For reference

Having originated in Lower Austria, the Princes of Liechtenstein acquired the County of Vaduz and the Lordship of Schellenberg in 1699 and 1712, respectively. In 1719, these two territories were united and granted the status of an imperial principality.

Reminder

Ukraine received confirmation of Liechtenstein's intention to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discussed humanitarian aid and threats from Russia with the Prince of Liechtenstein24.09.25, 00:49 • 3649 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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