Lexus unveiled the world's most glamorous SUV, the Glam LX, with a walk-in closet interior

Lexus has unveiled the luxurious Glam LX SUV, created in collaboration with Complete Customs. The car features a chameleon pearlescent finish, crystal emblems, and an interior that transforms into a mobile beauty studio with a dressing area. This is reported by UNN with reference to AutoBlog.

Details

The auto giant, in cooperation with the Complete Customs atelier, has created a unique version of its flagship LX. Externally, the car has a pearlescent, chameleon finish and crystal emblems that resemble jewelry. The interior is made of white and pink leather with mohair, silk, and stone inserts.

The interior is equipped as a mobile dressing room, with a number of specially designed elements. The trunk opens with French doors, behind which there is a dressing table and a dressing room with retractable chairs, two Robern illuminated mirrors, a retractable screen for privacy, an LED-lit clothes hanger, and acrylic drawers for changing clothes. - the publication writes.

Despite its luxurious design, the Glam LX remains a true LX: it has a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 409 horsepower and 640 Nm, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. Its frame and adaptive suspension retain the model's off-road capabilities.

Lexus plans to show the model only at marketing events - it will not go on sale. At the same time, the Glam LX demonstrates how flexible the LX can be, combining off-road power with red-carpet luxury, the publication says.

