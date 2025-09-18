Lexus unveiled the world's most glamorous SUV, the Glam LX, with a walk-in closet interior

$41.190.02
12:49 PM • 292 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 5002 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 14271 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 11184 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 11572 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 19920 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 13725 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 40934 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 42471 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32874 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Tags
Authors
Popular news
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential AdministrationSeptember 18, 02:59 AM • 10334 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecastersPhotoSeptember 18, 03:59 AM • 7320 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 16623 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 14348 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 4952 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 3892 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 14280 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 14458 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 19929 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 40942 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Hungary
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 16695 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 21691 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 22119 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 20823 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 50240 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Lexus unveiled the world's most glamorous SUV, the Glam LX, with a walk-in closet interior

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Lexus, in collaboration with Complete Customs, has created the luxurious Glam LX SUV with a chameleon pearl finish and crystal emblems. The car's interior has been transformed into a mobile beauty studio with a dressing area, a vanity table, and retractable seats.

Lexus unveiled the world's most glamorous SUV, the Glam LX, with a walk-in closet interior

Lexus has unveiled the luxurious Glam LX SUV, created in collaboration with Complete Customs. The car features a chameleon pearlescent finish, crystal emblems, and an interior that transforms into a mobile beauty studio with a dressing area. This is reported by UNN with reference to AutoBlog.

Details

The auto giant, in cooperation with the Complete Customs atelier, has created a unique version of its flagship LX. Externally, the car has a pearlescent, chameleon finish and crystal emblems that resemble jewelry. The interior is made of white and pink leather with mohair, silk, and stone inserts.

The interior is equipped as a mobile dressing room, with a number of specially designed elements. The trunk opens with French doors, behind which there is a dressing table and a dressing room with retractable chairs, two Robern illuminated mirrors, a retractable screen for privacy, an LED-lit clothes hanger, and acrylic drawers for changing clothes.

- the publication writes.

Despite its luxurious design, the Glam LX remains a true LX: it has a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 409 horsepower and 640 Nm, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. Its frame and adaptive suspension retain the model's off-road capabilities.

Lexus plans to show the model only at marketing events - it will not go on sale. At the same time, the Glam LX demonstrates how flexible the LX can be, combining off-road power with red-carpet luxury, the publication says.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldAuto
Tesla, Inc.