Let him come to Moscow: Putin on meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 312 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he is ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, if the latter wishes. At the same time, Putin once again emphasized that Zelenskyy's powers as President of Ukraine have already expired.

Let him come to Moscow: Putin on meeting with Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine. Putin made this statement during a briefing following his visit to China, as reported by UNN.

Regarding possible meetings with Zelenskyy, I have already spoken about this. In general, I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting... Look, according to the Constitution of Ukraine, one just needs to read the text carefully, no ways of extending the powers of the President of Ukraine are provided for in the Constitution of Ukraine. None at all. Elected for 5 years, 5 years have passed. That's it. The powers have expired. There is a provision that elections are not held under martial law. That is true, but it does not mean that the President's powers are extended.

- said Putin.

He stated that Ukraine must "hold a referendum in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine."

Issues concerning territories are resolved only by referendum. A referendum cannot be held under martial law, these are also constitutional provisions. To hold a referendum, martial law must be lifted, but as soon as this is done, one must go to elections, and this process will last indefinitely. The outcome of the elections is unclear, but after that, a conclusion from the Constitutional Court must be obtained. And how to obtain a conclusion if, after the authorities demand to confirm the extension of the president's powers, he actually refused to do so?

- added the dictator.

According to him, "a year ago, the powers of the judges of the Constitutional Court expired, so this is simply a path to nowhere."

If it's just to hold meetings with the acting head of the administration. It's possible. I have never refused this, if this meeting is very well prepared and will lead to some positive results. By the way, Donald (Trump - ed.) asked me if it was possible to hold such a meeting, I said: "Yes, it is possible." Ultimately, if Zelenskyy is ready, then let him come to Moscow, such a meeting will take place.

- stated Putin.

Recall that

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will not exchange territories with the Russian aggressor state. He emphasized that our state will not give such gifts to the enemy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
