In Milan and Cortina, a bright and at the same time symbolic opening ceremony has begun. The main highlight was the installation of five Olympic rings "flying" in the air, emphasizing that this year's Games are held in five different locations in Italy: Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno, Predazzo, and one more place, reports UNN.

This composition symbolized the unity and scale of the Olympics, demonstrating that different regions of the country work as a single team. Each location added its unique feel to the evening—from modern urban Milan to the snow-capped peaks of Cortina. The ceremony combined light effects, music, and artist performances, creating a festive atmosphere for viewers across Italy.

The Games will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Athletes will compete in eight sports – 16 disciplines, which is seven more than at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.