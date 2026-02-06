<p>A spectacular sight: five Olympic rings united Italy at the opening of the Games</p>

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 6294 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 11602 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 12323 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 11585 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 15115 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11331 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24006 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17329 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19991 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 64986 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.5m/s
81%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Cash for Tehran: Russia secretly transferred almost 5 tons of cash worth $2.5 billion to Iran to circumvent sanctionsFebruary 6, 10:57 AM • 3390 views
Louvre for the first time displayed the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie after the museum robberyPhotoFebruary 6, 11:10 AM • 4774 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 22253 views
"Lowering the marriage age to 14": Stefanchuk stated that this norm will not be in the legislationFebruary 6, 11:29 AM • 4090 views
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leadersFebruary 6, 02:17 PM • 8048 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 15111 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 22310 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24005 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 35130 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 64985 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Milan
Beijing
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto05:59 PM • 1522 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 20328 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 23190 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 32369 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 35590 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild

<p>A spectacular sight: five Olympic rings united Italy at the opening of the Games</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The opening ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games has begun in Milan and Cortina. The main highlight was the installation of five Olympic rings "flying" in the air, symbolizing the holding of the Games in five different locations in Italy.

<p>A spectacular sight: five Olympic rings united Italy at the opening of the Games</p>

In Milan and Cortina, a bright and at the same time symbolic opening ceremony has begun. The main highlight was the installation of five Olympic rings "flying" in the air, emphasizing that this year's Games are held in five different locations in Italy: Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno, Predazzo, and one more place, reports UNN.

This composition symbolized the unity and scale of the Olympics, demonstrating that different regions of the country work as a single team. Each location added its unique feel to the evening—from modern urban Milan to the snow-capped peaks of Cortina. The ceremony combined light effects, music, and artist performances, creating a festive atmosphere for viewers across Italy. 

Winter Olympics 2026: what you need to know about the opening ceremony and who will represent Ukraine06.02.26, 21:49 • 746 views

Recall

The opening ceremony of the XXV Winter Olympic Games has begun in Italy, taking place at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

The Games will take place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Athletes will compete in eight sports – 16 disciplines, which is seven more than at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Beijing
Milan
Italy