"Less time was devoted to Russia and Ukraine, but this will be next week," - Trump on the conversation with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Donald Trump said that he discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran with Putin. The issue of the war in Ukraine is planned to be discussed next week.

"Less time was devoted to Russia and Ukraine, but this will be next week," - Trump on the conversation with Putin

On Saturday, June 14, US President Donald Trump discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but spoke much less about the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, this discussion is planned for next week. This was announced by the head of the White House on his page on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump revealed details of a telephone conversation with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, who called him to "very nicely congratulate him on his birthday."

President Putin called this morning to talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked for a long time. Much less time was spent on Russia and Ukraine, but that will be next week. He is carrying out a planned exchange of prisoners - a large number of prisoners from both sides are being exchanged immediately,

- the statement reads.

According to Trump, his conversation with Putin lasted about an hour.

"He, like me, believes that this war between Israel and Iran should end, to which I replied that his war (against Ukraine - ed.) should also end," the US president said.

Reminder

During the 50-minute conversation, Putin condemned Israel's actions, and Trump expressed concern. They also discussed the readiness for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after June 22.

Putin informed Trump about the exchange of prisoners of war and confirmed Russia's readiness to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22. Trump had previously announced the start of negotiations.

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian Federation admitted that their memorandum is an ultimatum - Zelenskyy 10.06.25, 13:57 • 3758 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
