Legalization of over UAH 9 million: MP Shevchenko served with new suspicion notice

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
Exclusive
03:34 PM • 3876 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
03:13 PM • 8142 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
12:39 PM • 19496 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 26325 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 37725 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 60986 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 21865 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 38275 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 30069 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25295 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 54195 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 32333 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 33990 views
Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigationOctober 16, 08:44 AM • 6576 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudspersonOctober 16, 08:51 AM • 16735 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 19487 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 60981 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 34008 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 54213 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 68214 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 32989 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 81752 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 59527 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 61675 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 66569 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social

Legalization of over UAH 9 million: MP Shevchenko served with new suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko has been served with a new suspicion notice for legalizing criminal proceeds; he was previously accused of high treason. He received over UAH 9 million for promising to help with a permit for fertilizer transportation, but kept the money for himself.

Legalization of over UAH 9 million: MP Shevchenko served with new suspicion notice

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of high treason, has been notified of a new suspicion. This time, the deputy is suspected of legalizing funds obtained through criminal means. This was reported by the SAPO press service, writes UNN.

According to UNN sources, the речь is about MP Yevhen Shevchenko.

Details

On the instructions of the SAPO head, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified a current People's Deputy of Ukraine of suspicion of legalizing funds obtained through criminal means. His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the message says.

It is reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the official, promising officials of a private company to help with a permit for the transportation of mineral fertilizers across the Ukrainian border, received funds into the account of a close person. At the same time, it turned out that the MP did not provide any legal assistance, and kept the money for himself.

"Having seized the funds of a private enterprise, the people's deputy decided to legalize them, creating the appearance of legality of origin for the acquisition of expensive property. Thus, initially, the money was transferred, allegedly for the provision of legal services, to the accounts of a firm belonging to a close relative of the deputy. Part of these funds was transferred to another account and used by a third party to purchase two cars, namely a "BMW F95 X5M" and a "Mercedes-AMG G63", with a total value of over 9 million hryvnias," the SAPO added.

After that, the MP began to use the cars as if they were purchased from income from entrepreneurial activity.

Recall

Last year, People's Deputy of Ukraine Yevhen Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he systematically spread pro-Russian narratives and distorted information about Ukraine.

This year, the Prosecutor General's Office announced a change in the suspicion against MP Yevhen Shevchenko and declared a new suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. He spread Russian narratives.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine