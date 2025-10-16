People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of high treason, has been notified of a new suspicion. This time, the deputy is suspected of legalizing funds obtained through criminal means. This was reported by the SAPO press service, writes UNN.

According to UNN sources, the речь is about MP Yevhen Shevchenko.

Details

On the instructions of the SAPO head, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified a current People's Deputy of Ukraine of suspicion of legalizing funds obtained through criminal means. His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the message says.

It is reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the official, promising officials of a private company to help with a permit for the transportation of mineral fertilizers across the Ukrainian border, received funds into the account of a close person. At the same time, it turned out that the MP did not provide any legal assistance, and kept the money for himself.

"Having seized the funds of a private enterprise, the people's deputy decided to legalize them, creating the appearance of legality of origin for the acquisition of expensive property. Thus, initially, the money was transferred, allegedly for the provision of legal services, to the accounts of a firm belonging to a close relative of the deputy. Part of these funds was transferred to another account and used by a third party to purchase two cars, namely a "BMW F95 X5M" and a "Mercedes-AMG G63", with a total value of over 9 million hryvnias," the SAPO added.

After that, the MP began to use the cars as if they were purchased from income from entrepreneurial activity.

Recall

Last year, People's Deputy of Ukraine Yevhen Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, he systematically spread pro-Russian narratives and distorted information about Ukraine.

This year, the Prosecutor General's Office announced a change in the suspicion against MP Yevhen Shevchenko and declared a new suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. He spread Russian narratives.