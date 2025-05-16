Leading Ukrainian linguist Maria Plyushch has passed away

On May 15, Maria Yakovlevna Plyushch, Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor of the Department of Ukrainian Language of the Ukrainian State University named after Mykhailo Drahomanov, a leading scientist in the field of linguo-Ukrainian studies, passed away at the age of 100. This was reported by UNN with reference to the professor's colleagues.

Maria Yakovlevna was a figure of exceptional importance for the philological community of Ukraine and far beyond its borders. Her authority as an expert in word formation, morphology, syntax and methods of teaching the Ukrainian language was undeniable. During her life, she published more than 300 scientific and methodological works devoted to key aspects of the development of the Ukrainian language.

The scientist lived only eight months before her 100th birthday. She worked until the last days, because everyday scientific work is her organic need, state of mind, credo of life. The memory of Maria Yakovlevna Plyushch - a priceless guardian of the Ukrainian word - will forever remain in the hearts of colleagues, students and the entire educational community. - the professor's colleagues say in the post.

Maria Yakovlevna was associated with the university for almost 80 years - from student to teacher, and later - professor and head of the department. Hundreds of teachers, teachers, graduate students and researchers became her students, for whom she will remain a moral authority, a model of kindness, wisdom and loyalty to her chosen profession.

The life path of the prominent linguist was full of trials: childhood during the Holodomor, occupation during the Second World War, difficult post-war decades, modern shocks. However, nothing shook her commitment to language, education and Ukraine.