Leading Ukrainian linguist Maria Plyushch has passed away

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13164 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20574 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24223 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67227 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58439 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57794 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157077 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171064 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149314 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182999 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 48725 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 70845 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 82765 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 17344 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 48491 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 250178 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 241376 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 302905 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 365861 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 419350 views
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49139 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71471 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 79945 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 117536 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 141930 views
Leading Ukrainian linguist Maria Plyushch has passed away

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

On May 15, 2025, Maria Plyushch, Doctor of Philological Sciences and Professor of UDU named after Drahomanov, died in her 100th year of life. She was a leading scientist in the field of linguo-Ukrainian studies.

Leading Ukrainian linguist Maria Plyushch has passed away

On May 15, Maria Yakovlevna Plyushch, Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor of the Department of Ukrainian Language of the Ukrainian State University named after Mykhailo Drahomanov, a leading scientist in the field of linguo-Ukrainian studies, passed away at the age of 100. This was reported by UNN with reference to the professor's colleagues.

Details

Maria Yakovlevna was a figure of exceptional importance for the philological community of Ukraine and far beyond its borders. Her authority as an expert in word formation, morphology, syntax and methods of teaching the Ukrainian language was undeniable. During her life, she published more than 300 scientific and methodological works devoted to key aspects of the development of the Ukrainian language.

The scientist lived only eight months before her 100th birthday. She worked until the last days, because everyday scientific work is her organic need, state of mind, credo of life. The memory of Maria Yakovlevna Plyushch - a priceless guardian of the Ukrainian word - will forever remain in the hearts of colleagues, students and the entire educational community.

 - the professor's colleagues say in the post.

Maria Yakovlevna was associated with the university for almost 80 years - from student to teacher, and later - professor and head of the department. Hundreds of teachers, teachers, graduate students and researchers became her students, for whom she will remain a moral authority, a model of kindness, wisdom and loyalty to her chosen profession.

The life path of the prominent linguist was full of trials: childhood during the Holodomor, occupation during the Second World War, difficult post-war decades, modern shocks. However, nothing shook her commitment to language, education and Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCulture
Ukraine
