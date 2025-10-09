Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region

Poltava police have completed search operations and found the body of a man who was considered missing after a tragic incident on the Vorskla River. The body was found today, around 12:00, near the village of Stari Sanzhary. This was reported by the National Police of Poltava Oblast, writes UNN.

Police found the man's body around 12:00 on October 9 in the Vorskla River near the village of Stari Sanzhary, about 50 meters from the scene of the tragedy. - said Yevhen Rohachov, head of the Poltava police.

The police general noted that more than 100 police officers from the territorial units of the Poltava district department, operatives and investigators from the regional apparatus, dog handlers with service dogs, rescuers, divers, and concerned citizens were involved in the search operations, which lasted almost 7 days. Technical means, including quadcopters, were also used.

Currently, a forensic medical examination has been appointed to establish the cause of the man's death. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

On October 6, Poltava police found a car with a missing woman and child in a reservoir near the village of Stari Sanzhary; both died.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the reservoir with the help of divers and sent for forensic medical examination to establish the causes of death.