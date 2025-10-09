$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 19853 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 37235 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 39340 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 24462 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 21063 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 35705 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 17056 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15862 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 17072 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Publications
Exclusives
Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3618 views

Poltava region police found the body of a missing man near the village of Stari Sanzgary. His body was found in the Vorskla River, where his family had previously been found dead.

Law enforcement officers found the body of a man whose family was found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region

Poltava police have completed search operations and found the body of a man who was considered missing after a tragic incident on the Vorskla River. The body was found today, around 12:00, near the village of Stari Sanzhary. This was reported by the National Police of Poltava Oblast, writes UNN.

Police found the man's body around 12:00 on October 9 in the Vorskla River near the village of Stari Sanzhary, about 50 meters from the scene of the tragedy.

- said Yevhen Rohachov, head of the Poltava police.

The police general noted that more than 100 police officers from the territorial units of the Poltava district department, operatives and investigators from the regional apparatus, dog handlers with service dogs, rescuers, divers, and concerned citizens were involved in the search operations, which lasted almost 7 days. Technical means, including quadcopters, were also used.

Currently, a forensic medical examination has been appointed to establish the cause of the man's death. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

On October 6, Poltava police found a car with a missing woman and child in a reservoir near the village of Stari Sanzhary; both died.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the reservoir with the help of divers and sent for forensic medical examination to establish the causes of death.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast