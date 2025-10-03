Law enforcement officer from Odesa found to have illegal assets worth UAH 3 million, which are planned to be transferred to the state - SBI

The SBI found unjustified assets worth UAH 3 million in a law enforcement officer from Odesa: the SAPO appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court demanding the recovery of assets of an Odesa law enforcement officer and his relatives totaling over UAH 2.8 million into state revenue. According to the SBI and the NACP, the property acquired in 2021 does not correspond to official income. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the NACP, established that the official purchased a number of expensive cars, some of which he registered to close relatives. These include: Lexus ES 250 (2016, contract price – UAH 750,000), Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI (2011, contract price – UAH 425,000), and Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D (2017, contract price – UAH 838,500 with a minimum market value of over UAH 1.67 million).

The total amount of unjustified assets discovered exceeds UAH 2.84 million.

The materials were transferred to the SAPO, after which the prosecutor appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a lawsuit for their confiscation. If the court grants the request, the cars will be seized in favor of the state.

