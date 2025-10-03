$41.220.08
07:29 AM • 1166 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 2584 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 6580 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 13914 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 28491 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 51463 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42569 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31596 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 30159 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28697 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Law enforcement officer from Odesa found to have illegal assets worth UAH 3 million, which are planned to be transferred to the state - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

The SAP has filed a lawsuit with the HACC to recover assets worth over UAH 2.8 million from an Odesa law enforcement officer and his relatives into state revenue. The SBI and NACP found that the property acquired in 2021 does not correspond to the official income of the official.

Law enforcement officer from Odesa found to have illegal assets worth UAH 3 million, which are planned to be transferred to the state - SBI

The SBI found unjustified assets worth UAH 3 million in a law enforcement officer from Odesa: the SAPO appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court demanding the recovery of assets of an Odesa law enforcement officer and his relatives totaling over UAH 2.8 million into state revenue. According to the SBI and the NACP, the property acquired in 2021 does not correspond to official income. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the NACP, established that the official purchased a number of expensive cars, some of which he registered to close relatives. These include: Lexus ES 250 (2016, contract price – UAH 750,000), Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI (2011, contract price – UAH 425,000), and Mercedes-Benz GLE 350D (2017, contract price – UAH 838,500 with a minimum market value of over UAH 1.67 million).

Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings30.09.25, 16:32 • 64604 views

The total amount of unjustified assets discovered exceeds UAH 2.84 million.

The materials were transferred to the SAPO, after which the prosecutor appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a lawsuit for their confiscation. If the court grants the request, the cars will be seized in favor of the state.

2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completed30.09.25, 14:25 • 13161 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odesa