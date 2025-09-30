2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completed

The pre-trial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who is accused of official negligence and the use of forged documents (Part 2 of Article 367, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to UNN, this refers to Maksym Hrytsenko, who is involved in the Hrynkevych case.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the suspect concluded 76 contracts with a number of business entities for the supply of fuel and lubricants for special purpose equipment for state needs totaling over UAH 17 billion. This amount, in violation of legal requirements, groundlessly included more than UAH 2 billion in value-added tax.

Such actions by the former official caused significant damage to the state.

During the pre-trial investigation, business entities reimbursed more than UAH 1.8 billion.

Recall

On January 17, 2024, the SBI announced suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case involving schemes with clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18 of the same year, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while attempting to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17, and also set bail at over UAH 500 million.

On January 16, 2025, the SBI completed the investigation into Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych for supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion, and the accused face up to 15 years in prison.