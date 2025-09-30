2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completed

$41.320.16
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 18312 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 36464 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 20646 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
07:25 AM • 20221 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 19858 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 19701 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22516 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64575 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136434 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS
September 30, 01:57 AM • 24295 views
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA
September 30, 04:42 AM • 13615 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video
08:08 AM • 17692 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center
08:56 AM • 16890 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
09:31 AM • 14153 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
08:28 AM • 36478 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64581 views
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64581 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136444 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 12:39 PM • 68576 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 11:33 AM • 71018 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
09:59 AM • 6996 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
09:31 AM • 14304 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe
September 29, 03:05 PM • 23226 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films
September 29, 01:59 PM • 25219 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail
September 29, 10:42 AM • 37500 views
2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

The investigation into a former Ministry of Defense official, accused of official negligence and using forged documents, has been completed. He is charged with causing over UAH 2 billion in damages to the state by groundlessly including VAT in fuel supply contracts.

2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completed

The pre-trial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against a former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who is accused of official negligence and the use of forged documents (Part 2 of Article 367, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to UNN, this refers to Maksym Hrytsenko, who is involved in the Hrynkevych case.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the suspect concluded 76 contracts with a number of business entities for the supply of fuel and lubricants for special purpose equipment for state needs totaling over UAH 17 billion. This amount, in violation of legal requirements, groundlessly included more than UAH 2 billion in value-added tax.

Such actions by the former official caused significant damage to the state.

During the pre-trial investigation, business entities reimbursed more than UAH 1.8 billion.

Recall

On January 17, 2024, the SBI announced suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization, in a case involving schemes with clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for UAH 1 billion. This refers, in particular, to Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On January 18 of the same year, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list. On January 22, it became known that Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa while attempting to leave the country.

Subsequently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until March 17, and also set bail at over UAH 500 million.

On January 16, 2025, the SBI completed the investigation into Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych for supplying low-quality military clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The state's losses amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion, and the accused face up to 15 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine