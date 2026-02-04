Law enforcement exposed a scheme to seize agricultural products worth almost UAH 30 million: a people's deputy and a regional council deputy are suspected

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 8478 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 13256 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 9966 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 13835 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 28803 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 45974 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 37384 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36533 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33690 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21253 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
68%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 11991 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 13091 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 25419 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 13174 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 30594 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 9176 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 46304 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 47919 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 86673 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 95117 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Keir Starmer
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 20691 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 20768 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 23760 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 30546 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 40820 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Law enforcement exposed a scheme to seize agricultural products worth almost UAH 30 million: a people's deputy and a regional council deputy are suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Law enforcement exposed a large-scale scheme to seize sunflower and corn harvests from state institutions. A people's deputy and a deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council are involved in organizing the scheme, causing damages of almost UAH 30 million.

Law enforcement exposed a scheme to seize agricultural products worth almost UAH 30 million: a people's deputy and a regional council deputy are suspected

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a large-scale scheme to seize sunflower and corn harvests from state institutions belonging to the structure of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. This was reported by NABU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a people's deputy, who was previously accused of receiving a bribe of 85 thousand dollars from an agrarian, as well as a deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, are involved in organizing the scheme.

In 2021, the people's deputy, in collusion with the director of one of the research farms and an accomplice, organized the collection and transportation of the harvest to private grain warehouses in Chernihiv and Poltava regions. This involved over 990 tons of sunflower and about 1.4 thousand tons of corn with a total value of 27.3 million hryvnias.

In 2022, a similar scheme was implemented at one of the research stations. This time, another 203 tons of sunflower were transported to controlled warehouses.

To conceal the crime, the actual amount of harvested agricultural products was not reflected in the accompanying documents.

As a result, the state suffered losses of almost 30 million hryvnias in two episodes.

Currently, the suspects have been notified of suspicion. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

A bail of 10 million hryvnias was posted for the former head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deyneko, who is suspected of systematic bribery. NABU and SAP exposed him and a current official of the State Border Guard Service for receiving undue benefits.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Poltava Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast