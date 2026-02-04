Law enforcement exposed a scheme to seize agricultural products worth almost UAH 30 million: a people's deputy and a regional council deputy are suspected

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a large-scale scheme to seize sunflower and corn harvests from state institutions belonging to the structure of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. This was reported by NABU, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, a people's deputy, who was previously accused of receiving a bribe of 85 thousand dollars from an agrarian, as well as a deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, are involved in organizing the scheme.

In 2021, the people's deputy, in collusion with the director of one of the research farms and an accomplice, organized the collection and transportation of the harvest to private grain warehouses in Chernihiv and Poltava regions. This involved over 990 tons of sunflower and about 1.4 thousand tons of corn with a total value of 27.3 million hryvnias.

In 2022, a similar scheme was implemented at one of the research stations. This time, another 203 tons of sunflower were transported to controlled warehouses.

To conceal the crime, the actual amount of harvested agricultural products was not reflected in the accompanying documents.

As a result, the state suffered losses of almost 30 million hryvnias in two episodes.

Currently, the suspects have been notified of suspicion. Investigative actions are ongoing.

