Law enforcement agencies and TCCs will be able to exchange data for effective search of tax evaders
Kyiv • UNN
The MCC and law enforcement agencies will have access to a unified electronic data exchange system. This will help to more effectively identify those who evade military service.
Territorial recruitment centers and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine will be able to exchange data through an electronic system to more effectively search for people who are avoiding service in the Armed Forces. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.
Details
Umerov emphasized that Ukraine continues to digitize the defense sector, making the conscription process more fair and efficient.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved important changes to strengthen military records and track violations of the law. From now on, territorial recruitment centers, the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence agencies and the National Police will exchange data through an electronic system. This will allow law enforcement to quickly and efficiently receive information about violators and deliver it to the TCC or the relevant authorities
He emphasized that digitalization increases transparency and helps to better organize the work of manning the Defense Forces.
Umerov is also confident that the new rules will also strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities by making the army stronger and military records more transparent.
Recall
The Ministry of Defense is working on automating the delivery of subpoenas through the Oberih registry. Subpoenas will be generated electronically, digitally signed and centrally printed for delivery by Ukrposhta.