Lavrov to chair UN Security Council debate on July 16 and 17
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will chair two UN Security Council debates on July 16 and 17 during Russia's presidency of the Council.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair the UN Security Council debate in New York on July 16 and 17. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on July 1, Russia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council, which, according to the UN Charter, has the primary responsibility for finding effective responses to threats to international peace and security.
Moscow said that three central events are planned during the Russian presidency. In particular, on July 16, there will be open ministerial debates on "Multilateral cooperation for a more just, democratic and sustainable world order." The next day, on July 17, there will be open ministerial debates on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.
The last Security Council debate on UN cooperation with the CSTO, CIS and SCO is scheduled for July 19.
The first two events will be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Recall
In April , the United States did not issue a visa to a Russian diplomatwho was to participate in a meeting of a UN General Assembly committee. The Russian Federation called it a violation of its obligations as the host country of the UN headquarters.
