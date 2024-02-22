The Brazilian corporation Vibra Energia refused to refuel the russian Il-96 aircraft carrying russian Foreign Minister sergey lavrov because of fears of possible US sanctions. This was reported by AeroTelegraph, UNN.

It is noted that at the moment russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is touring Latin America.

After visiting Cuba and Venezuela, he headed to the G20 ministerial meeting currently underway in Brazil.

Lavrov's plane landed at Rio de Janeiro airport, but Vibra Energia refused to refuel the aircraft, citing the threat of US sanctions. They prohibit refueling of russian government aircraft.

For some unknown reason, the russians refused to refuel the plane by Jet Fly and offered to have their plane refueled in the air by a Brazilian Armed Forces refueler.

However, the Brazilian military refused, as they allegedly could not find enough fuel for a four-engine russian plane.

Eventually, Lavrov was allowed to fly on the plane that was supposed to take Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira back to Brazil. This means that his meeting with Lula da Silva may still take place.

sergei lavrov had to fly to North Macedonia for an OSCE meeting via Greece after Bulgaria closed its airspace to his plane because russian press secretary Maria Zakharova was on board.

Several countries, including Ukraine and the three Baltic states, refused to participate in the meeting due to the presence of russian Foreign Minister sergey lavrov.