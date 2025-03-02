Lavrov made a scandalous statement about Zelensky and praised Trump: the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded
The Russian Foreign Minister called the Ukrainian president “a pure Nazi” and “a traitor to the Jewish people.” Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called for condemnation of Lavrov's anti-Semitic statements and his endorsement of Trump's policies.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Zelensky is allegedly "a pure Nazi and a traitor to the Jewish people." In response to the hysterical attack, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the head of Russian diplomacy should be accused of anti-Semitism. Lavrov also praised Donald Trump for his "relations with Ukraine.
Such statements are not just crazy. They must be called what they really are: anti-Semitism. We call on Israel and Jewish organizations around the world to condemn Lavrov's repeated and outrageous lies," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote on social media site X.
Addendum
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Donald Trump for his relations with Ukraine after a tense conversation in the Oval Office with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Speaking on Saturday (March 1), Lavrov also rejected talk of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine without Moscow's approval, and called European proposals to keep peacekeeping troops in Ukraine without Russia's consent "impudent.
Recall
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry emphasizes the importance of Turkey's participation in European security discussions. Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO, is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force.
