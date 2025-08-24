Lavrov denies strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and blames West for disrupting negotiations - NBC News

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
August 24, 01:49 PM • 10991 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 20785 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 29237 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 27700 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 36537 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 71846 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 61039 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33168 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56207 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35311 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.3m/s
81%
748mm
Popular news
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM CarneyAugust 24, 10:14 AM • 13799 views
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructureAugust 24, 01:30 PM • 15632 views
Trump halted construction of an expensive offshore wind farm in the US: the project was almost completed03:28 PM • 5970 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 202503:44 PM • 7424 views
"Used a national holiday": Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of threatening Hungary on Independence Day06:31 PM • 6530 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 36539 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 71848 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 42974 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 56523 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 43599 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 43242 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 28822 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 29759 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 32438 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 38590 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Instagram
Twitter
Construction

Lavrov denies strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and blames West for disrupting negotiations - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that strikes on enterprises with foreign capital that could be used for military purposes are justified, and accused the West of disrupting negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. He also questioned the legitimacy of President Zelenskyy and rejected accusations of attacks on civilian targets.

Lavrov denies strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and blames West for disrupting negotiations - NBC News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that strikes on enterprises with foreign capital that can be used for military purposes are "justified." In addition, he accused the West of disrupting negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview with NBC News

Details

The Russian Foreign Minister made a number of statements aimed at justifying Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including:

  • He noted that he had never heard of Russia striking the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia, and stated that enterprises with foreign capital that can be used for military purposes do not have immunity from attacks. 

    I understand that some people are truly naive... If an enterprise has American capital, and it is used to produce weapons to kill Russians... this does not grant immunity. I don't think so. This is a kind of imperialism.

    - Lavrov noted.
    • Separately, Lavrov questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that he has no right to sign any legal documents.
      • The Russian diplomat also accused Western countries of disrupting possible negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

        They are simply looking for a reason for the negotiations not to take place. And they want it not to be their fault, not Zelenskyy's fault, who also "resists" and puts forward some conditions

        - said the minister.
        • The host also noted UN reports that record about 50,000 killed and wounded civilians in Ukraine from Russia's actions. The minister, despite numerous evidences from Ukrainian and international organizations, replied that the Russian army allegedly does not attack civilian objects.

          Recall

          Russia carried out a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country. 

          As a result of the strike on the plant in Mukachevo, 23 people were injured, six of them hospitalized. The attacked enterprise is strategic for Zakarpattia.

          Trump expressed dissatisfaction after the Russian attack on the US plant in Mukachevo22.08.25, 21:58 • 4641 view

          Veronika Marchenko

          War in UkrainePolitics
          Zakarpattia Oblast
          United Nations
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          United States
          Ukraine
          Mukachevo
          Kyiv