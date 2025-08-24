Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that strikes on enterprises with foreign capital that can be used for military purposes are "justified." In addition, he accused the West of disrupting negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to an interview with NBC News.

Details

The Russian Foreign Minister made a number of statements aimed at justifying Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including:

He noted that he had never heard of Russia striking the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia, and stated that enterprises with foreign capital that can be used for military purposes do not have immunity from attacks.

I understand that some people are truly naive... If an enterprise has American capital, and it is used to produce weapons to kill Russians... this does not grant immunity. I don't think so. This is a kind of imperialism. - Lavrov noted.

Separately, Lavrov questioned the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that he has no right to sign any legal documents.

The Russian diplomat also accused Western countries of disrupting possible negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

They are simply looking for a reason for the negotiations not to take place. And they want it not to be their fault, not Zelenskyy's fault, who also "resists" and puts forward some conditions - said the minister.

The host also noted UN reports that record about 50,000 killed and wounded civilians in Ukraine from Russia's actions. The minister, despite numerous evidences from Ukrainian and international organizations, replied that the Russian army allegedly does not attack civilian objects.

Recall

Russia carried out a massive air strike on Ukraine, hitting an American electronics manufacturer in the west of the country.

As a result of the strike on the plant in Mukachevo, 23 people were injured, six of them hospitalized. The attacked enterprise is strategic for Zakarpattia.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction after the Russian attack on the US plant in Mukachevo