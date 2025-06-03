Launching the ZNPP will be a difficult task for Ukraine - Galushchenko

Starting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be a difficult task for Ukraine, so it will actively cooperate with the IAEA and other partners to launch it. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

It will be a difficult task for Ukraine to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP after more than three years of occupation and equipment degradation - said the minister.

Galushchenko noted that Ukraine, unlike Russia, adheres to safety standards.

In this regard, our state will closely cooperate with the IAEA and partners to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It is also worth adhering to the relevant safety standards, which Ukraine, unlike Russia, respects. So this will be a huge task for everyone, not only for Ukraine. We will cooperate with the IAEA, we will cooperate with partners to ensure proper conditions for the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP - explained Galushchenko.

Addition

The head of the IAEA stated that he does not agree with the Greenpeace report on the preparatory work of the Russians to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He added that the main thing for the IAEA is to comply with safety conditions.