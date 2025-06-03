$41.620.09
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Launching the ZNPP will be a difficult task for Ukraine - Galushchenko
Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 724 views

Launching the ZNPP will be a difficult task for Ukraine due to the occupation and degradation of equipment. Ukraine will cooperate with the IAEA to ensure safe conditions.

Launching the ZNPP will be a difficult task for Ukraine - Galushchenko

Starting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be a difficult task for Ukraine, so it will actively cooperate with the IAEA and other partners to launch it. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

It will be a difficult task for Ukraine to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP after more than three years of occupation and equipment degradation

- said the minister.

Galushchenko noted that Ukraine, unlike Russia, adheres to safety standards.

In this regard, our state will closely cooperate with the IAEA and partners to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It is also worth adhering to the relevant safety standards, which Ukraine, unlike Russia, respects. So this will be a huge task for everyone, not only for Ukraine. We will cooperate with the IAEA, we will cooperate with partners to ensure proper conditions for the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

- explained Galushchenko.

Addition

The head of the IAEA stated that he does not agree with the Greenpeace report on the preparatory work of the Russians to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He added that the main thing for the IAEA is to comply with safety conditions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Economy
International Atomic Energy Agency
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
