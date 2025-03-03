Latvian film wins Oscar for the first time in history
UNN
The animated film “The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth, produced by Latvia, won in the Best Animated Feature Film nomination. Earlier, it also won a Golden Globe.
For the first time, a Latvian film has won the most prestigious Oscar . The animated movie "The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth" won in the nomination ‘Best Animated Feature Film’, UNN reports.
The other contenders for the golden statuette were the cartoons Inside Out 2, Wallace and Gromit 2, Wild Robot, and Memoirs of a Snail.
Earlier, the animated movie "The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.
"The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth is a fantasy adventure animated film directed by Gints Zilbalodis. The plot unfolds after an unstoppable flow of water has made adjustments to the lives of every living creature on the planet.
The 82-year-old actor Harrison Ford will not be able to host the Oscars due to a diagnosis of shingles. He will be replaced by another Star Wars star, Mark Hamill.
