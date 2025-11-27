Latvia supplied Ukraine with 12,000 drones this year - Zelenskyy

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 11811 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 19222 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 14547 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 20751 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 16438 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 12560 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 16463 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11641 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
November 27, 11:04 AM • 11471 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 14012 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.6m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 24442 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 21211 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 13122 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 4966 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 9850 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 9900 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 11812 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 19222 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 20751 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 13141 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Yermak
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 25536 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 46874 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 80492 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 96177 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 95709 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
TikTok
Boeing Starliner

Latvia supplied Ukraine with 12,000 drones this year - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Latvia, the leader of the Drone Coalition, has supplied Ukraine with about 12,000 drones this year. President Zelenskyy discussed defense support and sanctions pressure on Russia with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.

Latvia supplied Ukraine with 12,000 drones this year - Zelenskyy

Latvia is the leader of the Drone Coalition. This year, it supplied Ukraine with about 12,000 drones. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, UNN reports.

We discussed defense support. We appreciate Latvia's contribution to the PURL initiative. We also talked about the possibilities of using the SAFE mechanism and the prospects for joint weapons production. Latvia is the leader of the Drone Coalition. This year, it supplied Ukraine with about 12,000 drones, and this is important support for our defense 

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and Latvia signed a Memorandum on defense-industrial cooperation05.11.25, 18:47 • 3758 views

In addition, attention was paid to the diplomatic situation.

Our positions are common – it is necessary to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia and continue relevant work with partners. Latvia stands with us and will continue to do so. I am grateful for the unwavering support of Ukraine 

- the Head of State noted.

Let's add

The President also announced that during the meeting with Baiba Braže, he awarded her the Order of Merit, II degree, for her significant personal contribution to strengthening our cooperation and supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Thank you for all the help to our people, for the visit, and especially for the trip to Chernihiv. It is extremely important for us when partners personally visit such places, support the reconstruction of our schools, kindergartens - summarized the Head of State.

Ukraine and Greece launch joint production of naval drones18.11.25, 15:04 • 3295 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Latvia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Chernihiv