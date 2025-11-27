Latvia supplied Ukraine with 12,000 drones this year - Zelenskyy

Latvia is the leader of the Drone Coalition. This year, it supplied Ukraine with about 12,000 drones. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, UNN reports.

We discussed defense support. We appreciate Latvia's contribution to the PURL initiative. We also talked about the possibilities of using the SAFE mechanism and the prospects for joint weapons production. Latvia is the leader of the Drone Coalition. This year, it supplied Ukraine with about 12,000 drones, and this is important support for our defense - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and Latvia signed a Memorandum on defense-industrial cooperation

In addition, attention was paid to the diplomatic situation.

Our positions are common – it is necessary to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia and continue relevant work with partners. Latvia stands with us and will continue to do so. I am grateful for the unwavering support of Ukraine - the Head of State noted.

The President also announced that during the meeting with Baiba Braže, he awarded her the Order of Merit, II degree, for her significant personal contribution to strengthening our cooperation and supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Thank you for all the help to our people, for the visit, and especially for the trip to Chernihiv. It is extremely important for us when partners personally visit such places, support the reconstruction of our schools, kindergartens - summarized the Head of State.

