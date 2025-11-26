Latvia is exploring the possibility of dismantling railway tracks to Russia – a decision could be made as early as next year

The Latvian government is considering the option of completely dismantling sections of railway tracks leading to Russia. This was confirmed after the official meeting of President Edgars Rinkēvičs with Prime Minister Evika Siliņa on November 26, writes UNN.

Details

By the end of the year, the authorities must analyze all aspects of a possible step with the participation of the National Armed Forces, as well as in coordination with Lithuania and Estonia. It is expected that the first concrete conclusions may be presented at the beginning of 2026.

President Edgars Rinkēvičs emphasized that the issue of dismantling the tracks requires a balanced approach.

We cannot rule out any option for strengthening national defense and security, but such decisions must be made by determining both the time frame and the scope of work, as well as assessing what this means for various socio-economic aspects. – Rinkēvičs.

He also noted that the current discussions on social networks regarding the removal of rails were overly emotional and contained "a lot of emotion and little rationality."

According to Rinkēvičs, tensions on the eastern border may persist for a long time, and the possible dismantling of the tracks will be one of the topics for discussion at the level of presidents and prime ministers of the Baltic countries.

