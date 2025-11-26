Latvia is exploring the possibility of dismantling railway tracks to Russia – a decision could be made as early as next year

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
03:50 PM • 12944 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 16600 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 11074 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 11876 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 6992 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 5254 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 3916 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 8164 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 20025 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 22755 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.4m/s
88%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General StaffNovember 26, 10:28 AM • 16386 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhotoNovember 26, 12:02 PM • 28254 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 18117 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 11025 views
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo04:49 PM • 7236 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 11070 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 16600 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 20025 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 18140 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 22755 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Japan
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 31878 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 66185 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 83187 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 83265 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 89991 views
Actual
Technology
Boeing Starliner
Film
Social network
El País

Latvia is exploring the possibility of dismantling railway tracks to Russia – a decision could be made as early as next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Latvian government is exploring the possibility of completely dismantling railway tracks leading to Russia, following a meeting between President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Prime Minister Evika Siliņa on November 26. The first conclusions of the analysis, conducted with the participation of the National Armed Forces and in coordination with Lithuania and Estonia, are expected in early 2026.

Latvia is exploring the possibility of dismantling railway tracks to Russia – a decision could be made as early as next year

The Latvian government is considering the option of completely dismantling sections of railway tracks leading to Russia. This was confirmed after the official meeting of President Edgars Rinkēvičs with Prime Minister Evika Siliņa on November 26, writes UNN.

Details

By the end of the year, the authorities must analyze all aspects of a possible step with the participation of the National Armed Forces, as well as in coordination with Lithuania and Estonia. It is expected that the first concrete conclusions may be presented at the beginning of 2026.

Northern European and Baltic NATO allies to fund $500 million PURL package for Ukraine13.11.25, 14:59 • 3065 views

President Edgars Rinkēvičs emphasized that the issue of dismantling the tracks requires a balanced approach.

We cannot rule out any option for strengthening national defense and security, but such decisions must be made by determining both the time frame and the scope of work, as well as assessing what this means for various socio-economic aspects.

– Rinkēvičs.

He also noted that the current discussions on social networks regarding the removal of rails were overly emotional and contained "a lot of emotion and little rationality."

According to Rinkēvičs, tensions on the eastern border may persist for a long time, and the possible dismantling of the tracks will be one of the topics for discussion at the level of presidents and prime ministers of the Baltic countries.

Latvian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: details of the visit26.11.25, 13:01 • 2462 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Latvia
Lithuania
Estonia
Ukraine