"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28269 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 34094 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23647 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29541 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 65981 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54455 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109928 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145929 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90123 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106209 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Largest redeployment in the last six months: Russians are massively transporting equipment and troops from the south to Sumy region.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3188 views

The Russians are redeploying military equipment, including more than 10 self-propelled artillery units, air defense systems, and columns of trucks with ammunition and manpower. The equipment is being loaded onto railway platforms and transferred to the Kursk region.

Largest redeployment in the last six months: Russians are massively transporting equipment and troops from the south to Sumy region.

More than 10 self-propelled guns, anti-aircraft systems and columns of dozens of trucks are recorded moving from Crimea and Kherson region in the direction of northeastern Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko.

Details

According to Andriushchenko, there was a "massive and largest transfer of military equipment from Crimea/Kherson region." He clarified that it is about "more than 10 self-propelled guns (self-propelled artillery units, - ed.), air defense systems and columns of 40+ trucks with ammunition and manpower."

Military convoys moved along the usual route through the occupied south.

The Russians were transferring a large amount of military equipment and personnel from the exit through Mariupol towards Novoazovsk, then to Taganrog

 – Andriushchenko said.

He added that the equipment includes "at least 10 self-propelled guns in "new" condition, and more than 40 trucks with manpower and ammunition and one air defense system".

After transportation by motorcades, the equipment is loaded onto railway platforms.

Then they are loaded onto the railway, according to our information, they are transferred to the Kursk region. In fact, to Sumy region

 – said the head of the Center.

He drew particular attention to the tactical markings on the equipment: "The dominant tactical marking is a triangle in a triangle."

According to Andriushchenko, the scale of the transfer is unprecedented.

This is the largest transfer in the last six months in principle, and the first of its kind in the entire period of the war

– Petro Andriushchenko emphasized.

The expert is most surprised by the fact that new self-propelled guns are being transported from the southern direction.

The most surprising thing is the supply of self-propelled guns in "new" condition from the direction of Crimea - summed up the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko.

– summed up Petro Andriushchenko.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

