Largest redeployment in the last six months: Russians are massively transporting equipment and troops from the south to Sumy region.

More than 10 self-propelled guns, anti-aircraft systems and columns of dozens of trucks are recorded moving from Crimea and Kherson region in the direction of northeastern Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko.

Details

According to Andriushchenko, there was a "massive and largest transfer of military equipment from Crimea/Kherson region." He clarified that it is about "more than 10 self-propelled guns (self-propelled artillery units, - ed.), air defense systems and columns of 40+ trucks with ammunition and manpower."

Military convoys moved along the usual route through the occupied south.

The Russians were transferring a large amount of military equipment and personnel from the exit through Mariupol towards Novoazovsk, then to Taganrog – Andriushchenko said.

He added that the equipment includes "at least 10 self-propelled guns in "new" condition, and more than 40 trucks with manpower and ammunition and one air defense system".

After transportation by motorcades, the equipment is loaded onto railway platforms.

Then they are loaded onto the railway, according to our information, they are transferred to the Kursk region. In fact, to Sumy region – said the head of the Center.

He drew particular attention to the tactical markings on the equipment: "The dominant tactical marking is a triangle in a triangle."

According to Andriushchenko, the scale of the transfer is unprecedented.

This is the largest transfer in the last six months in principle, and the first of its kind in the entire period of the war – Petro Andriushchenko emphasized.

The expert is most surprised by the fact that new self-propelled guns are being transported from the southern direction.

The most surprising thing is the supply of self-propelled guns in "new" condition from the direction of Crimea - summed up the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko. – summed up Petro Andriushchenko.

AFU: almost a thousand occupiers, 4 tanks and dozens of artillery systems eliminated per day