AFU: almost a thousand occupiers, 4 tanks and dozens of artillery systems eliminated per day

The losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 970 soldiers, four tanks and 42 artillery systems. This was reported on Tuesday, June 9, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 997120 (+970) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10915 (+4)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22759 (+11)

artillery systems ‒ 28934 (+42)

MLRS ‒ 1411 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1183 (0)

aircraft ‒ 414 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 39818 (+167)

cruise missiles ‒ 3315 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 51348 (+123)

special equipment ‒ 3911 (0)

Data is being updated

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the most difficult situation is now in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces are doing everything possible to restrain the enemy and prevent him from advancing.

The Armed Forces repelled over 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and neutralized 157 occupiers – General Staff