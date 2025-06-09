AFU: almost a thousand occupiers, 4 tanks and dozens of artillery systems eliminated per day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 970 Russian soldiers, and also destroyed 4 tanks and 42 artillery systems. The most difficult situation at the front is currently observed in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions.
The losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 970 soldiers, four tanks and 42 artillery systems. This was reported on Tuesday, June 9, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.06.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 997120 (+970) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10915 (+4)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22759 (+11)
- artillery systems ‒ 28934 (+42)
- MLRS ‒ 1411 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1183 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 414 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 39818 (+167)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3315 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 51348 (+123)
- special equipment ‒ 3911 (0)
Data is being updated
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the most difficult situation is now in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces are doing everything possible to restrain the enemy and prevent him from advancing.
The Armed Forces repelled over 40 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and neutralized 157 occupiers – General Staff09.06.25, 00:58 • 2574 views