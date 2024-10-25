Large-scale renovation of vocational schools: what the government is preparing for 100 training centers
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian government plans to completely renovate 100 training and practical centers in vocational education institutions. The changes will include new workshops and optimization of the financing process through the state budget.
100 training and practical centers in vocational education institutions are to be completely renovated, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting. According to him, this will provide students with new opportunities and improve the quality of education, UNN reports.
This year, the government, together with partners and communities, plans to completely renovate 100 training and practical centers in vocational education institutions
In his opinion, new workshops for vocational schools mean a new quality of education and new opportunities for students of these institutions.
Today, we are changing the procedure for granting subventions from the state budget in terms of co-financing. This will speed up the completion of all projects and improve the quality of work
Ukraine has installed 1417 generators in 606 vocational education institutions to support autonomous learning in the face of the energy crisis.