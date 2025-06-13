Large-scale internet outage: Cloudflare names Google Cloud as the cause

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 25051 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 95225 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 88770 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 53502 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91217 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 45324 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 63169 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58385 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54352 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62347 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
95%
748mm
Popular news
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has diedJune 12, 09:27 PM • 14329 views
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 18114 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities01:11 AM • 5718 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot02:16 AM • 5478 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 7620 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 95244 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 88783 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91228 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 89835 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 141802 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 23724 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 92639 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 105178 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 129717 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 131281 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Large-scale internet outage: Cloudflare names Google Cloud as the cause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2230 views

A Cloudflare representative stated that the outage affecting many platforms, including Google, Spotify, and Twitch, was caused by issues with Google Cloud. The company is working to restore services.

Large-scale internet outage: Cloudflare names Google Cloud as the cause

A Cloudflare representative named Google Cloud as the cause of a large-scale failure that disrupted online services on Thursday, UNN writes, citing Mashable.

Details

A large-scale Internet outage has affected many popular platforms, with users reporting problems accessing Google, Cloudflare, Spotify, Twitch, and Discord services.

A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube12.06.25, 21:58 • 3152 views

The outage also affected popular cloud hosting services such as Cloudflare, which reported service disruptions on its status page. However, a Cloudflare representative said in an email to Mashable that Google Cloud is responsible for the disruption of Internet services.

"This is a Google Cloud outage," a Cloudflare representative told Mashable in an email.

They added: "A limited number of Cloudflare services use Google Cloud and this has been affected. We expect them to recover soon. Core Cloudflare services were not affected."

On its Google Cloud status page, the company initially reported that it was "experiencing issues with several GCP products starting Thursday, 2025-06-12 10:51 PDT (20:51 Kyiv time)."

At 15:41 ET (22:41 Kyiv time), Google Cloud provided an additional update: "Our engineers have identified the root cause and implemented appropriate mitigation measures. While our engineers have confirmed that the underlying dependency has been restored in all locations except us-central1, we are aware that customers are still experiencing varying degrees of impact on individual Google Cloud products. All relevant engineering teams are actively engaged and working to restore service. We do not have an estimated time for full service restoration."

On its status page, Cloudflare reported: "Cloudflare's critical Workers KV service went down due to a third-party service outage that is a key dependency. As a result, some Cloudflare products that use the KV service to store and distribute information are unavailable..."

On Thursday afternoon, the Down Detector website noted a surge in outage reports from users starting at 14:00 ET (21:00 Kyiv time). By 15:30 (22:30 Kyiv time), service was reportedly restored on many of the platforms affected, although some users continued to report problems.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Google
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9