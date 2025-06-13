Large-scale internet outage: Cloudflare names Google Cloud as the cause

A Cloudflare representative named Google Cloud as the cause of a large-scale failure that disrupted online services on Thursday, UNN writes, citing Mashable.

Details

A large-scale Internet outage has affected many popular platforms, with users reporting problems accessing Google, Cloudflare, Spotify, Twitch, and Discord services.

A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube

The outage also affected popular cloud hosting services such as Cloudflare, which reported service disruptions on its status page. However, a Cloudflare representative said in an email to Mashable that Google Cloud is responsible for the disruption of Internet services.

"This is a Google Cloud outage," a Cloudflare representative told Mashable in an email.

They added: "A limited number of Cloudflare services use Google Cloud and this has been affected. We expect them to recover soon. Core Cloudflare services were not affected."

On its Google Cloud status page, the company initially reported that it was "experiencing issues with several GCP products starting Thursday, 2025-06-12 10:51 PDT (20:51 Kyiv time)."

At 15:41 ET (22:41 Kyiv time), Google Cloud provided an additional update: "Our engineers have identified the root cause and implemented appropriate mitigation measures. While our engineers have confirmed that the underlying dependency has been restored in all locations except us-central1, we are aware that customers are still experiencing varying degrees of impact on individual Google Cloud products. All relevant engineering teams are actively engaged and working to restore service. We do not have an estimated time for full service restoration."

On its status page, Cloudflare reported: "Cloudflare's critical Workers KV service went down due to a third-party service outage that is a key dependency. As a result, some Cloudflare products that use the KV service to store and distribute information are unavailable..."

On Thursday afternoon, the Down Detector website noted a surge in outage reports from users starting at 14:00 ET (21:00 Kyiv time). By 15:30 (22:30 Kyiv time), service was reportedly restored on many of the platforms affected, although some users continued to report problems.