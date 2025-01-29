Large-scale fire localized in Kyiv after enemy strike
Kyiv • UNN
After an enemy attack, a fire broke out in the capital on an area of up to 2 hectares. Rescuers quickly localized the fire, and no one was injured in the incident.
A large-scale fire has been localized in Kyiv after an enemy attack, KCMA head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
The fire on the area of up to 2 hectares has been localized, no one was injured. I am grateful to the services for their prompt work
