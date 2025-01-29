Russia's attack on Kyiv: debris spotted in one district

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 72244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92668 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106771 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103465 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134124 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103731 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102333 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 49726 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117910 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 55092 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112469 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 72244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166127 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155937 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 21026 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24905 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112469 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117910 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139856 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv: debris spotted in one district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36956 views

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, debris fell in an open area. As a result of the incident, grass and bushes caught fire, information about the damage and victims is being established.

In Kyiv, after an enemy drone attack in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell in an open area, grass and bushes caught fire, and information about the damage and victims is being established, KCMA Chairman Timur Tkachenko and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Debris fell in the Desnianskyi district in an open area, causing grass and bushes to catch fire. Information about the damage and victims is currently being established," Tkachenko wrote.

"In the Desnianskyi district, the fall of the UAV wreckage caused a fire on the grass flooring and bushes. Emergency services are at the scene. Information about the victims is currently being established," Klitschko confirmed.

Air defense forces are working in Kyiv against enemy drones - mayor29.01.25, 09:13 • 34647 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising