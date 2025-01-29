Russia's attack on Kyiv: debris spotted in one district

In Kyiv, after an enemy drone attack in the Desnianskyi district, debris fell in an open area, grass and bushes caught fire, and information about the damage and victims is being established, KCMA Chairman Timur Tkachenko and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Debris fell in the Desnianskyi district in an open area, causing grass and bushes to catch fire. Information about the damage and victims is currently being established," Tkachenko wrote.

