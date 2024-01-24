Large-scale fire in Tuapse, Russia: there is probably a "hit" on the oil refinery

A large-scale fire has broken out in the Russian city of Tuapse. According to Russian Telegram channels, the fire is likely to hit an oil refinery, UNN reports.

"There is a large fire in Tuapse near the oil depot. There was a UAV attack beforehand. There is no information about the victims," Telegram channel 112 reports .

The information is also confirmed by Astra.

According to the Telegram channel, residents of Tuapse report a large fire.

"Probably, it hit an oil refinery. There is no official information from the authorities," the statement said.