Large-scale fire extinguished at waste management center near Kyiv

A fire has been extinguished in Kyiv region on an area of 400 square meters in a waste management center, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

Today, a fire broke out at the waste management center in the village of Fastivets. Rescuers from Fastiv, Vasylkiv, Borova, Hrebinok and Kalynivka quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was extinguished at 18:15.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the SES noted.

