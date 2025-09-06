$41.350.00
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 21303 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 32333 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 34189 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 5, 04:47 PM • 34064 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 42997 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 53441 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 33478 views
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 41371 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 45187 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37329 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Publications
Exclusives
Large-scale fire broke out in Chornomorsk: the blaze occurred in the port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

A large-scale fire occurred in Chornomorsk, presumably in the port. The ignition of a conveyor belt caused thick black smoke over the city.

Large-scale fire broke out in Chornomorsk: the blaze occurred in the port

A large-scale fire broke out in Chornomorsk. Black smoke is visible over the city, presumably - the fire occurred in the port, reports UNN with reference to "All News of Odesa".

Details

Locals report that thick black smoke is rising over the city. Presumably, the fire occurred in the port.

The State Emergency Service reported that, presumably, a transport belt caught fire on the territory of the port.

Units are working on site.

Massive fire broke out in Dnipro: the city was covered in black smoke05.09.25, 16:28 • 2596 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine