Large-scale fire broke out in Chornomorsk: the blaze occurred in the port

A large-scale fire broke out in Chornomorsk. Black smoke is visible over the city, presumably - the fire occurred in the port, reports UNN with reference to "All News of Odesa".

Details

Locals report that thick black smoke is rising over the city. Presumably, the fire occurred in the port.

The State Emergency Service reported that, presumably, a transport belt caught fire on the territory of the port.

Units are working on site.

