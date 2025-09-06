Large-scale fire broke out in Chornomorsk: the blaze occurred in the port
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire occurred in Chornomorsk, presumably in the port. The ignition of a conveyor belt caused thick black smoke over the city.
A large-scale fire broke out in Chornomorsk. Black smoke is visible over the city, presumably - the fire occurred in the port, reports UNN with reference to "All News of Odesa".
Details
Locals report that thick black smoke is rising over the city. Presumably, the fire occurred in the port.
The State Emergency Service reported that, presumably, a transport belt caught fire on the territory of the port.
Units are working on site.
