Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Uzhhorod
Slovakia
Fake news
Financial Times
S-400 missile system
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Massive fire broke out in Dnipro: the city was covered in black smoke

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

A large-scale fire broke out in Dnipro at the combine harvester plant's warehouse, causing Akademika Belelyubskoho Street to be blocked. Due to this, the routes of bus #9 and tram #19 have been changed.

Massive fire broke out in Dnipro: the city was covered in black smoke

A large-scale fire broke out in Dnipro. Preliminarily, a warehouse on the territory of a combine harvester plant caught fire, reports UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Dnipro Operatyvnyi".

Details

Thick black smoke enveloped Dnipro. It is visible from various parts of the city. SES specialists are working at the scene of the fire.

Akademika Belelyubskoho Street was blocked due to a large-scale fire at a warehouse on the territory of the combine harvester plant.

Additionally

Public transport routes have been changed due to the closure of Akademika Belelyubskoho Street because of the fire:

➡️ Bus No. 9 detours according to the scheme: Akademika Belelyubskoho St. – Pavlova St. – Naberezhna Zavodska St. – Svobody Ave.

➡️ Tram No. 19 temporarily does not stop at "CEKH No. 3" on Akademika Belelyubskoho St.

In a comment to "Dnipro Operatyvnyi", the transport department reported that normal operations would resume when the police open traffic.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesEvents
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro