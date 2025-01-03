Large-scale failure at German airports paralyzes passenger screening system

A large-scale disruption in the operation of airports has occurred in Germany, with passenger screening systems at the entrance to the country failing. Federal police are forced to conduct manual checks, the causes of the incident are being investigated, UNN reports with reference to BILD.

Germany has experienced large-scale technical failures, with computer systems of the Federal Police failing at airports across the country. As a government official confirmed to BILD, the failures affected the systems that officers use to check passengers at the entrance to the country.

"Our colleagues have to do a lot of things manually that the system used to do. We're still coping with it at the moment," said a spokesman for the Federal Police responsible for Frankfurt Airport.

The cause of the failure is not yet known.

