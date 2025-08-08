A large-scale fire of dry vegetation in Odesa region covered about 25 hectares

$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22896 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19143 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17694 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30016 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18941 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42580 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48752 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28560 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96383 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa River
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29999 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96374 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
A large-scale fire of dry vegetation in Odesa region covered about 25 hectares

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

A large-scale fire of dry vegetation covering 25 hectares has been extinguished in Odesa region. Reconnaissance using a drone allowed for prompt localization of the ignition sources.

A large-scale fire of dry vegetation in Odesa region covered about 25 hectares

In the Odesa region, firefighters extinguished a large-scale fire of dry vegetation that broke out on an area of about 25 hectares. Reconnaissance using a drone helped quickly localize the ignition points and prevent the spread of fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. 

Details

In the Odesa region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire of dry vegetation that broke out on an area of approximately 25 hectares. Due to strong gusts of wind, there was a threat of rapid spread of the fire to a larger area, which could lead to significant damage to the environment and surrounding settlements.

For prompt response and control of the situation, reconnaissance was carried out over the fire zone using a UAV. From the air, rescuers monitored the ignition points to effectively direct forces to extinguish the fire. Thanks to the coordinated actions of firefighters, the fire was extinguished within a few hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the incident. The causes of the fire are currently being established by the relevant services.

In total, over the past day, 45 fires broke out in the Odesa region, covering an area of almost 50 hectares. We urge citizens to be careful and not to burn dry grass

- emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Odesa region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: infrastructure damaged, one person injured08.08.25, 09:00 • 2834 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine