A large-scale fire of dry vegetation in Odesa region covered about 25 hectares

In the Odesa region, firefighters extinguished a large-scale fire of dry vegetation that broke out on an area of about 25 hectares. Reconnaissance using a drone helped quickly localize the ignition points and prevent the spread of fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In the Odesa region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire of dry vegetation that broke out on an area of approximately 25 hectares. Due to strong gusts of wind, there was a threat of rapid spread of the fire to a larger area, which could lead to significant damage to the environment and surrounding settlements.

For prompt response and control of the situation, reconnaissance was carried out over the fire zone using a UAV. From the air, rescuers monitored the ignition points to effectively direct forces to extinguish the fire. Thanks to the coordinated actions of firefighters, the fire was extinguished within a few hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the incident. The causes of the fire are currently being established by the relevant services.

In total, over the past day, 45 fires broke out in the Odesa region, covering an area of almost 50 hectares. We urge citizens to be careful and not to burn dry grass - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

