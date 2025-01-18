Large-scale drone attack: enemy drones spotted in eight regions of Ukraine

Enemy attack drones were detected in the airspace of the country in different regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the following movements were recorded:

- on the border of Sumy and Poltava regions, drones are moving in the western and northwestern directions;

- In the northwest of Poltava region, the UAV's course is oriented to the west and southwest;

- Drones are moving westward near the border between Odesa and Mykolaiv regions;

- In the east of Kirovohrad region, one of the drones is heading west, while the other is heading north;

- in the east of Mykolaiv region, movement towards the northwest was observed;

- in the west of Kyiv region, an enemy UAV is moving in the southern and southwestern directions;

- A terrorist drone is moving from the northwest in Kharkiv region;

- in the Zhytomyr region - there is an enemy threat.

The Air Force urges people to take precautions, stay in shelters in case of an air raid alert and do not ignore warnings.

Air alert announced in Kyiv due to threat of attack drones