Air alert announced in Kyiv due to threat of attack drones
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the Ukrainian capital, and residents are being asked to take shelter. The Air Force reports enemy attack UAVs moving from the north and east toward Kyiv.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to urgently go to civil defense shelters
The Air Force had previously warned that enemy attack UAVs were heading in the direction of Kyiv from the north and east.