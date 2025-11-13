Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: another suspect in the case arrested

The High Anti-Corruption Court on November 13 chose a pre-trial restraint for private entrepreneur Lyudmyla Zorina, who is suspected of participating in a large-scale scheme to embezzle funds at "Energoatom". This is reported by UNN with reference to the court's decision.

Details

Thus, the HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for Zorina in the form of detention until January 6, 2026, with the possibility of posting bail. The suspect was set a bail of 12 million hryvnias.

In case of bail, the suspect must appear before NABU detectives and SAP prosecutors in this proceeding at the first request, depending on the stage of the criminal proceeding, inform them about the change of her place of residence, hand over all her passports, including a foreign one, and other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine, including a Ukrainian citizen's passport, and wear an electronic bracelet.

Context

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Recall

The HACC sent back-office employee Lesya Ustymenko into custody for 60 days in the case of corruption in the energy sector.

UNN also reported that the HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for back-office employee Ihor Fursenko in the same case of corruption in the energy sector.