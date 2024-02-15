Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine announces a nationwide air alert due to the threat of missile attacks by enemy aircraft and ships in the Black Sea.
Ukraine has declared an air alert across the country. The Air Force reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the east and southeast, UNN reports .
Details
In addition, the frigate Admiral Makarov, a carrier of Kalibr, has been on watch in the Black Sea since nightfall. There is information that it has launched missiles.
British intelligence: Russian aircraft are increasingly bombing their own cities30.01.24, 14:29 • 30367 views