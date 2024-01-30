British intelligence: Russian aircraft are increasingly bombing their own cities

Over the past month, there have been more cases of Russian aircraft dropping bombs on Ukrainian territory. This demonstrates the degree of personnel fatigue and lack of training. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

According to the agency, the Russian independent news channel Telegram Astra reported on January 27 that Russian planes accidentally fired two unguided FAB-250 munitions at two Russian villages in the Belgorod region.

The first shell landed on a farm in Postnyk, and the second on a city street in the village of Strilske, leading to the evacuation of up to 150 people within a 500-meter radius.

According to British intelligence, this is the fourth accidental drop of Russian aircraft munitions on its territory this month. The earliest case occurred in Belgorod on April 20, 2023.

It is impossible to confirm whether these incidents are due to poor procedures in arming the aircraft before departure or to crew misconduct during missions. It is likely a combination of both. The increasing frequency of such incidents likely demonstrates the degree of fatigue among air and ground personnel on the front lines in Russia, as well as a lack of training, - the review says.

On January 8, during the morning shelling of Ukraine, the Russian military accidentally "dropped" a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk region.



