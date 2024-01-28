The number of arson attacks on military enlistment offices in Russia has doubled in six months, which may indicate people's distrust of the government's promise not to hold a new wave of mobilization. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

As noted in the report, on January 22, the Russian authorities reported that 220 attacks on military enlistment offices had been committed in Russia since the beginning of the war. Other data indicate 113 attacks on military enlistment offices since July 26, 2023.

Taken together, these statistics indicate a doubling of the number of arson attacks on commissariats over the past six months. The increase in attacks is highly likely due to the growing sense of dissatisfaction with the war among the Russian population, especially those who will be mobilized if a second wave of mobilization is announced. Some of those accused of committing such attacks have been charged with terrorism and treason, - the report says.

The report also notes that the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, accuses the perpetrators of the arson attacks of acting on the instructions of Western officials. In addition, analysts point out that further mobilization would contradict Putin's promises at his annual press conference on December 14, 2023, that there would be no further mobilization - the attacks likely indicate a lack of confidence in this promise.

