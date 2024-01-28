ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101956 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129880 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171377 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275571 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167009 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

The number of arson attacks on military enlistment offices in Russia has doubled in six months - British intelligence

The number of arson attacks on military enlistment offices in Russia has doubled in six months - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65105 views

The number of arson attacks on Russian military recruitment offices has doubled in the past six months, reflecting growing public distrust of the government's promise not to conduct further mobilizations. The attacks also reflect a lack of confidence in Putin's recent promise that there will be no further mobilization.

The number of arson attacks on military enlistment offices in Russia has doubled in six months, which may indicate people's distrust of the government's promise not to hold a new wave of mobilization. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the report, on January 22, the Russian authorities reported that 220 attacks on military enlistment offices had been committed in Russia since the beginning of the war. Other data indicate 113 attacks on military enlistment offices since July 26, 2023.

Taken together, these statistics indicate a doubling of the number of arson attacks on commissariats over the past six months. The increase in attacks is highly likely due to the growing sense of dissatisfaction with the war among the Russian population, especially those who will be mobilized if a second wave of mobilization is announced. Some of those accused of committing such attacks have been charged with terrorism and treason,

- the report says.

The report also notes that the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, accuses the perpetrators of the arson attacks of acting on the instructions of Western officials. In addition, analysts point out that further mobilization would contradict Putin's promises at his annual press conference on December 14, 2023, that there would be no further mobilization - the attacks likely indicate a lack of confidence in this promise.

Recall

British intelligence noted that despite the capture of the remnants of some settlements by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Moscow has not achieved significant success.https://unn.ua/news/brytanska-rozvidka-viiskovi-zdobutky-rf-v-ukraini-stratehichno-nesuttievi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising