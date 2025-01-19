Large-scale accident on the heating network in Kyiv: hundreds of houses without heating

In Solomyansky district of Kyiv, 452 residential buildings were left without heat due to a damaged pipeline. Mobile boilers have been installed for two hospitals. This was reported on Sunday by KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

According to KCSA, the diameter of the damaged pipeline is 450 mm.

Mobile boiler houses have been deployed for the buildings of the Mykola Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery and the Road Clinical Hospital No. 2 to heat the premises and maintain the required temperature.

At present, the specialists of Kyivteploenergo are working on pumping water out of the heat chamber.

The work is expected to be completed in a day, KCSA said,

The repair of the damage and other additional information will be reported in the Telegram channel of Kyiv Komunal.

