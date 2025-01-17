Cleanup of cars burnt down by Russian attacks begins in Kyiv

The process of removing cars damaged by enemy shelling has begun in Kyiv, the head of the Kyiv CMA Timur Tkachenko said in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday we started the process of removing burnt cars from the streets. I am grateful to all the services that have joined today and will continue to work on this task. We are working," Tkachenko wrote.

Previously

The head of KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, instructed to start the process of removing cars damaged by enemy missiles and drones from the streets of the capital.

"Today, more than a thousand abandoned cars have been recorded in Kyiv. Most of them have become a symbol of the criminal actions of a neighboring terrorist, for whom destruction and killing are the main goal. At the same time, many of these cars create serious problems: they narrow the passage for rescue equipment and spoil the appearance of streets and yards where they were left to decay," said Tkachenko, announcing the start of the process of removing such vehicles.

According to him, at the next meeting of the Defense Council, the relevant services will work out an effective mechanism that will allow for the prompt removal of damaged vehicles in the future.