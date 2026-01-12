Kyselytsia, Kryvulka, and Ritual Breads of Bukovyna: Ministry of Culture Adds to National List of Intangible Heritage

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has replenished the National List of Elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Three cultural practices related to the traditions of Bukovyna and the Lemko community were immediately added to it. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, the following elements were added to the list:

"Culture and traditions associated with Easter ritual breads in Bukovyna";

"The tradition of preparing and consuming kyselytsia in the Lemko community";

"Kryvulka - Lemko women's chest ornament: ornamental traditions and manufacturing technology."

Easter ritual breads are a unique tradition of Bukovyna. The ritual baking of the region includes pasky, babky, and festive cookies "kukutsy". Some varieties of these breads are unique to Bukovyna.

Thus, in the region, they bake a large paska "dora", a "horned" paska with embossed dough decorations, a white sweet tall babka, poured with "syta", as well as lean rye flatbreads "kukutsy", which are traditionally given to children on Clean Thursday.

Kyselytsia is a dish or drink based on oat flour or groats on sourdough. Depending on local customs, it was prepared with the addition of potatoes, mushrooms, or bryndza. The dish is traditional for Lemkos and Boykos and has important ritual and everyday significance.

Kryvulka (kryvulya) is a beaded ornament in the shape of a circle that lies on the chest, shoulders, and back, resembling a wide decorative collar. It is a recognizable symbol of the Lemko traditional costume.

After the elements are included in the National List, local communities must take into account the recommendations and proposals for their protection, developed by the Expert Council on Intangible Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. This will contribute to the preservation and transmission of unique traditions to future generations.

