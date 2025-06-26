Ukrainian intangible heritage has been replenished with rituals and crafts

On June 25, new elements were included in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine: the "Divuvannya" ritual from Mykolaiv region and the Hutsul art of mosyazh. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, UNN reports.

Details

On June 25, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine added new elements to the National List of Elements of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine. Among them are the "Divuvannya" ritual in the city of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, and the mosyazh traditions of Hutsul region. - the message says.

Now local communities must take into account the recommendations and proposals of the Expert Council under the Ministry of Culture and take the necessary measures to preserve and protect the newly recognized elements of intangible cultural heritage.

Addendum

The list of elements of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine was initiated in 2012 by Order of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection