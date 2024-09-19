Kyivstar restores network operation after failure
Kyiv • UNN
Kyivstar has announced that it has restored communication and the network is operating normally. The operator posted information about the elimination of technical problems on its official account in the social network X.
Details
"The network is operating normally, the connection has been restored," Kyivstar told X.
