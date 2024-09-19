Kyivstar announces a technical failure: communication in the east and north may be affected, timeframe for restoration is set

The network of mobile operator Kyivstar (Kyivstar) experienced a technical failure that affected the operation of some services, experts have identified the problem and are working to fix it, promising to restore communication within 30 minutes, as reported on Thursday in X, UNN writes.

Details

"Today there was a technical failure in the operation of some Kyivstar services. Our specialists have already identified the problem and are working to eliminate the consequences. In the eastern and northern regions of Ukraine, there may still be some communication difficulties, but they will be resolved within 30 minutes," Kyivstar said.

Monobank suffered a technical failure