Kyivstar and Sternenko's foundation are raising UAH 100 million for interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds

The national digital communications operator, together with the Serhii Sternenko Community Charitable Foundation, is launching the “Interception Operation” fundraising campaign, aimed at raising UAH 100 million for the latest means of countering jet-powered “Shaheds” and strengthening the protection of Ukrainian cities. Kyivstar is contributing UAH 20 million to support the initiative and calls on Ukrainians to join the fundraiser to provide the military with the necessary means to counter modern aerial threats.

Protecting Ukraine’s skies today is above all about preserving people’s lives. That is why Kyivstar is joining the “Interception Operation” and allocating UAH 20 million to this fundraiser. It is important to unite the efforts of businesses, volunteers, and everyone who can support this initiative so that we can provide the military with effective technological solutions as quickly as possible Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov commented.

Developing means of countering aerial threats requires continuous technological research and the rapid scaling of effective solutions. Therefore, most of the funds raised will be directed toward purchasing interceptor drones, which have already proven their effectiveness. The Foundation will allocate another portion of the funds to support new solutions.

Jet-powered Shaheds pose a serious challenge to our air defense, requiring new and improved solutions. An effective interception technology already exists. Now our task is to help scale it up. In addition, we will allocate part of the funds raised to testing a number of promising developments. This will expand the arsenal of systems capable of effectively destroying jet-powered targets said Serhii Sternenko, founder of the Serhii Sternenko Community Charitable Foundation.

For Kyivstar, supporting the protection of Ukraine’s skies is a continuation of its systematic assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and support for Ukraine. The company invests not only in restoring and ensuring the resilience of its own infrastructure, but also supports initiatives that help the country. Thus, since the beginning of the new phase of Russia’s military aggression, Kyivstar has introduced a comprehensive set of measures to support society and subscribers, totaling more than UAH 5.6 billion.

Kyivstar is now calling on Ukrainians to join the “Interception Operation” — support the fundraiser with a donation and share information about it.

About Kyivstar

Private Joint Stock Company “Kyivstar” is Ukraine’s leading electronic communications operator, serving approximately 21.8 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.3 million fixed-line subscribers as of June 30, 2026. The company provides services using a broad range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital television, and more. Private Joint Stock Company “Kyivstar” is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares are traded on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company helps Ukraine overcome the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated more than UAH 5.6 billion to support the Defense Forces, subscribers, and social projects. Private Joint Stock Company “Kyivstar” has operated in Ukraine for 28 years and has been recognized as the largest taxpayer in the electronic communications market, the best employer, and a socially responsible company.