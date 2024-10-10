ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36034 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135198 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141547 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138291 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Kyiv's perepichka immortalized on the facade of a building selling legendary street food

Kyiv's perepichka immortalized on the facade of a building selling legendary street food

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13431 views

The 45th mini-sculpture of the Seek project has been installed near the sales window of the legendary street food. The bronze sculpture depicts a hand with a pastry and has a built-in heater.

The bronze mini-sculpture "Kyivska Perepichka" was installed near the window on the facade of the building where the legendary street food is sold, according to the project "Shukai!", UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the legendary Kyivan perepichka has become the 45th anniversary mini-sculpture of the cultural and historical project "Shukai!" cultural and historical project by Yulia Bevzenko, which tells the stories of Kyiv through bronze sculptures.

"Perepichka, the famous sausage in dough, the oldest street food in Kyiv, has been on sale for 38 years and is included in all possible guides for Kyiv visitors. Almost every Kyivan was standing in line at 3 Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Street. The window, the queue outside it, the hand that hands out the pastries are symbols that everything will be fine, that Kyiv is alive! This is what the mini-sculpture is dedicated to - the pastry in the hand, which the authors have made always warm thanks to the built-in heater," the project notes.

A sculpture by a French artist for Independence Day appeared in Kyiv22.08.24, 18:42 • 46066 views

CultureKyiv
kyivKyiv

