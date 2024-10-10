Kyiv's perepichka immortalized on the facade of a building selling legendary street food

The bronze mini-sculpture "Kyivska Perepichka" was installed near the window on the facade of the building where the legendary street food is sold, according to the project "Shukai!", UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the legendary Kyivan perepichka has become the 45th anniversary mini-sculpture of the cultural and historical project "Shukai!" cultural and historical project by Yulia Bevzenko, which tells the stories of Kyiv through bronze sculptures.

"Perepichka, the famous sausage in dough, the oldest street food in Kyiv, has been on sale for 38 years and is included in all possible guides for Kyiv visitors. Almost every Kyivan was standing in line at 3 Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Street. The window, the queue outside it, the hand that hands out the pastries are symbols that everything will be fine, that Kyiv is alive! This is what the mini-sculpture is dedicated to - the pastry in the hand, which the authors have made always warm thanks to the built-in heater," the project notes.

