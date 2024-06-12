KyivPride march will be held on the streets of Kyiv, not in the subway - Sharygina

The KyivPride march, which will take place on June 16, is scheduled to take place on the streets of Kyiv, not in the Kyiv metro, as previously planned. However, the march will take place near the shelter and is expected to bring 500 participants. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the board of the NGO “KyivPride” Anna Sharygina, reports UNN.

Details

As for security, we have discussed the entire route with the police and the plan of the event. As organizers, we are taking certain security measures, including the fact that the march will be closed, with pre-registration only. This is also one of the security measures. The march will take place on the streets of Kyiv, but it will be close to the shelter, just as the instructions recommend, and we will follow them - Sharygina said.

She added that they plan to take 500 people in the march.

These participants will be both individual activists and organized columns, and there will be a large number of diplomats as well as representatives of the international community - Sharygina added.

Recall

The KyivPride organization announced that this year's march will take place on June 16 in the Kyiv metro.

However, the KCSA replied that did not approve the holding of the Equality March in the Kyiv metro. For security reasons, the organizers are asked to choose another location. They also emphasize that if the march is held, the responsibility for compliance with all security measures rests with the organizers.

However, the organizers noted that KyivPride 2024 may take place in the subway in one form or another and without the official approval of KCSA or the Kyiv Metro.