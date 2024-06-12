KyivPride march will be held on the streets of Kyiv, not in the subway - Sharygina

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 28131 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146959 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215011 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201778 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

KyivPride march will be held on the streets of Kyiv, not in the subway - Sharygina

KyivPride march will be held on the streets of Kyiv, not in the subway - Sharygina

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48193 views

The KyivPride march will take place on June 16 in the streets of Kyiv, with about 500 participants, including activists, diplomats and representatives of the international community, and will be held in compliance with security measures, such as pre-registration and a closed format of the event.

The KyivPride march, which will take place on June 16, is scheduled to take place on the streets of Kyiv, not in the Kyiv metro, as previously planned. However, the march will take place near the shelter and is expected to bring 500 participants. This was announced during a briefing by the head of the board of the NGO “KyivPride” Anna Sharygina, reports UNN.

Details

As for security, we have discussed the entire route with the police and the plan of the event. As organizers, we are taking certain security measures, including the fact that the march will be closed, with pre-registration only. This is also one of the security measures. The march will take place on the streets of Kyiv, but it will be close to the shelter, just as the instructions recommend, and we will follow them

- Sharygina said.

She added that they plan to take 500 people in the march.

These participants will be both individual activists and organized columns, and there will be a large number of diplomats as well as representatives of the international community

- Sharygina added.

Recall

The KyivPride organization announced that this year's march will take place on June 16 in the Kyiv metro.

However, the KCSA replied that did not approve the holding of the Equality March in the Kyiv metro. For security reasons, the organizers are asked to choose another location. They also emphasize that if the march is held, the responsibility for compliance with all security measures rests with the organizers.

However, the organizers noted that KyivPride 2024 may take place in the subway in one form or another and without the official approval of KCSA or the Kyiv Metro.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv

Contact us about advertising