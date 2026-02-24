Kyivavtodor raided again

$43.300.02
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 14479 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 14118 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 14900 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 14695 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 21564 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40085 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30658 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30239 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23760 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
09:05 AM • 15067 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 40142 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 60160 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 63496 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 156349 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 21911 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 19760 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 20519 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 38853 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 73233 views
Kyivavtodor raided again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the premises of "Kyivavtodor" on February 24. The investigative actions concern the procurement of materials for winter road maintenance in 2024-2025.

Kyivavtodor raided again

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the premises of the municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" on February 24. The investigative actions concern the procurement of materials for winter road maintenance in 2024-2025. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Today, February 24, law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions at the premises of the municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor". The searches are being carried out on the basis of a ruling by the investigating judge of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv within the framework of criminal proceedings. Similar investigative actions were also conducted last week," the post states.

According to the corporation, the inspection concerns the procurement of materials for winter road maintenance in 2024-2025. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway to establish possible violations.

"The municipal corporation emphasizes that purchases were made in accordance with public procurement procedures. Employees of the municipal corporation provide all requested documents and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. At the same time, conducting searches complicates the operational work of road maintenance departments, especially during the period of preparation for the active phase of eliminating emergency potholes after a difficult winter period," the post states.

However, despite this, road workers continue to perform work for safe movement around the city.

Recall

Searches have already been conducted at the Kyivavtodor premises by the police regarding the possible embezzlement of funds for road markings. The corporation cooperates with the investigation and provides all necessary documents.

Alla Kiosak

Kyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
State budget
Search
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration