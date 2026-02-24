Kyivavtodor raided again

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the premises of the municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" on February 24. The investigative actions concern the procurement of materials for winter road maintenance in 2024-2025. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

"Today, February 24, law enforcement officers are conducting investigative actions at the premises of the municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor". The searches are being carried out on the basis of a ruling by the investigating judge of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv within the framework of criminal proceedings. Similar investigative actions were also conducted last week," the post states.

According to the corporation, the inspection concerns the procurement of materials for winter road maintenance in 2024-2025. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway to establish possible violations.

"The municipal corporation emphasizes that purchases were made in accordance with public procurement procedures. Employees of the municipal corporation provide all requested documents and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. At the same time, conducting searches complicates the operational work of road maintenance departments, especially during the period of preparation for the active phase of eliminating emergency potholes after a difficult winter period," the post states.

However, despite this, road workers continue to perform work for safe movement around the city.

Recall

Searches have already been conducted at the Kyivavtodor premises by the police regarding the possible embezzlement of funds for road markings. The corporation cooperates with the investigation and provides all necessary documents.