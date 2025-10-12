Kyivan started a shooting in a bar in Novopecherski Lypky: he faces up to 7 years

In the Pechersk district of the capital, police detained a 30-year-old man who opened fire due to a conflict between patrons in a bar. There were no casualties, and the perpetrator faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism with the use of weapons, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

As stated, the incident occurred last weekend on the territory of a private establishment in the Pechersk district. Due to a girl, a verbal altercation and a scuffle arose between vacationers from two different companies. One of the men pulled out a pistol and fired several shots at his opponent. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The police quickly identified the shooter and detained him - he turned out to be a 30-year-old resident of Kyiv.

During a search at the perpetrator's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized the instrument of the crime - a traumatic pistol and ammunition for it. The offender has been notified of suspicion of hooliganism with the use of weapons, he faces up to 7 years in prison - law enforcement officers reported.

