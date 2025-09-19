Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capital

Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of Friday, September 19. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Explosions were heard, in particular, in the Shevchenkivskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital. Air defense was working.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed the information about the attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv is being attacked by strike UAVs. Explosions are heard in the city. Please stay in shelters! - wrote Tkachenko.

Recall

On the evening of September 9, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense was working on Russian strike drones.

