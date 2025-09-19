Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capital

$41.190.02
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
05:45 PM • 10133 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 18051 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 28445 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 39358 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 24182 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 20609 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 31877 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16176 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 50494 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Popular news
Lexus unveiled the world's most glamorous SUV, the Glam LX, with a walk-in closet interiorPhotoSeptember 18, 12:45 PM • 5194 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the caseSeptember 18, 03:35 PM • 12277 views
Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targetsSeptember 18, 03:46 PM • 7722 views
Stabbed acquaintances and hid bodies in the basement: Kyiv resident to be tried for double murderSeptember 18, 04:03 PM • 6836 views
Ukrainian photographer Illya Ratman dies in car accident in USASeptember 18, 04:19 PM • 3888 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 25166 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 39363 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 31986 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 31881 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 50498 views
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises06:24 PM • 2770 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 27450 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 26707 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 26792 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 25153 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

On the night of September 19, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones, explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Obolonskyi districts. The head of the OMA, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the attack and the air defense system's operation.

Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capital

Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of Friday, September 19. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Explosions were heard, in particular, in the Shevchenkivskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital. Air defense was working.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed the information about the attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv is being attacked by strike UAVs. Explosions are heard in the city. Please stay in shelters!

- wrote Tkachenko.

Recall

On the evening of September 9, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense was working on Russian strike drones.

Kyiv under ballistic missile attack: a series of explosions heard in the capital28.08.25, 03:11 • 6581 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Kyiv