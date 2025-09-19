Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capital
On the night of September 19, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones, explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Obolonskyi districts. The head of the OMA, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the attack and the air defense system's operation.
Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones on the night of Friday, September 19. This was reported by UNN.
Explosions were heard, in particular, in the Shevchenkivskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital. Air defense was working.
The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, confirmed the information about the attack on Kyiv.
Kyiv is being attacked by strike UAVs. Explosions are heard in the city. Please stay in shelters!
On the evening of September 9, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense was working on Russian strike drones.
